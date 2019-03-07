Lifeway Foods unveils updated brand look

Lifeway Foods, a supplier of the probiotic fermented beverage known as kefir, has unveiled an updated brand look, which is the company’s first major redesign in over 10 years.

The company unveiled fresh brand design along with several new products at the Natural Products Expo West 2019 from March 5-9th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

“Lifeway’s packaging refresh is part of an invigorated company spirit that is ready to be on display at more retailers than ever before,” said Lifeway Foods’ CEO Julie Smolyansky. “This fresh design goes deeper than just the surface level. The new branding is part of our renewed momentum to deliver on the promise to be the most innovative probiotic and fermented foods brand in the business.”

Lifeway will show Plantiful, a line of plant-based probiotic beverages made with all organic ingredients and non-GMO pea protein. This new line is 100% free from dairy, gluten, and soy and will be available to sample in flavors like coconut vanilla, mixed berry and tropical fruit. Lifeway will sponsor a “dairy-free happy hour” twice daily for the duration of the expo to highlight the versatility of Plantiful on its own and as a healthy addition in smoothies.

Along with Plantiful, Lifeway will also display their new line of whole milk kefir with real fruit puree. Each bottle is blended with full-fat whole milk and real fruit puree. The real fruit kefir line comes in three flavors: strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry. Each 8-ounce serving provides 11 grams of protein and 30% of the daily recommended intake of calcium, along with 12 different strains of live and active probiotic cultures to support healthy digestion. The growth of consumer demand for probiotic-rich foods allows for Lifeway to continue to provide a variety of options for those who want to incorporate more microbiome-supporting nutrition into their lifestyle.

The company will have two booths to showcase their products: Booth #755 in the natural and specialty foods section and Booth #N529 in the North Hall level 100.

Source: Company Press Release.