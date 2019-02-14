Technology firm Lifestyle Delivery Systems (LDS) has announced that packaging for its CannaStrips product are being printed.

The company finalized the artwork for the new CannaStrips packaging. LDS, along with its subsidiary CSPA Group, has been suffering with multiple changes to the State of California packaging regulations that were passed in the last 14 months.

LDS CEO Brad Eckenweiler said: “The uncertainty of the state regulations has proven to be our single most challenging obstacle with regards to the production and distribution of CannaStrips.

“The knowledge that we now have on the final version of the packaging regulations will make it possible to manufacture and distribute a volume of CannaStrips throughout California sufficient to meet the needs of every potential customer.”

The continuous regulatory changes to packaging size, verbiage, warning, and informational placements have slowed the designing of new CannaStrips packaging.

The State of California announced the most recent changes to the packaging guidelines, which will be active until 2020.

According to LDS, the changes have been integrated into what the company believes to be the final CannaStrips packaging artwork and assessed by CSPA Group’s distributors, Sacramento advisers and corporate and cannabis legal teams to ensure compliance with California law.

Three different variations of CannaStrips will be printed, of which first is the THC 10mg version that will replace the product currently in stores. That packaging needed stickers to integrate the latest regulatory changes to keep the product compliant pending printing of the final packaging, said LDS.

LDS is also releasing a CBD version with less than 2% THC, and it is named 80/20 (80% CBD/20% THC). All versions of CannaStrips will be provided with ten individual strips in a package.

LDS president Casey Fenwick said: “I personally spent time in some of the dispensaries for our product launch and I am more confident than ever that there is a significant market for CannaStrips.”

Located in Adelanto of California, CSPA Group is a city-permitted and state-licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. LDS licenses its technology to an advanced production and packaging facility located in Southern California.