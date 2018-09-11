US-based pressure sensitive label and tag manufacturer Liberty Marking Systems has installed Colordyne’s 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro label press to boost its business.

The new in-line printing and finishing system allows Liberty Marking to expand into the food and retail prime label markets

Colordyne said in a statement: “This is the first production level digital press acquisition for the Cincinnati-based company, expanding the applications that can be produced in-house while meeting shorter turnaround times.”

Prior to the installation of the 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro, Liberty Marking used digital benchtop printer for demo purposes. It also used to outsource short run jobs which require digital print capabilities.

Liberty Marking president Brian Beam said: “While other print providers typically have three- to five-week turnaround times, we aim to get labels in our customers’ hands in three to five days.

“Our outside digital print partners are fast, but having digital capabilities in-house is a game changer for us. We are able to better serve our customers with smaller order quantities or very short turnaround times.”

The 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro, which is said to be a complete full color label press, features in-line digital inkjet printing, laminating and laser die cutting capabilities.

Using water-based ink, the press’ digital print module produces high-quality images and text with print resolution up to 1600 by 1600 dpi.

With a print speeds up to 60 feet per minute, the system is designed for mid-volume label production and can run between 20ft and 40ft per minute when laser die cutting.

Beam added: “We chose to go with the 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro because of the price point, Colordyne’s success with other digital platforms and the in-line laser die cutting capabilities.”

Colordyne said that the 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro’s compact footprint and low noise volume makes it suitable for smaller spaces or an office environment.

Beam noted: “We’ve received jobs run on other digital equipment and the quality of the 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro is better. We didn’t expect that and have truly been blown away.”