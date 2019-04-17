Swedish firm Leybold has developed new oil-free screw type vacuum pump, Novadry, for food processing and packaging markets.

The new completely newly developed vacuum pump is designed to ensure better safety and efficiency in packaging processes.

Leybold said that the new product has been designed to address the increasing demands of manufacturers and consumers on the quality, shelf life and resource efficiency of food and packaging processes.

Leybold product manager Niels Gorrebeeck said: “Many users in meat processing and packaging cannot actually tolerate vacuum pumps emitting oil. NOVADRY prevents such contaminations.”

The Leybold’s new dry pump increases safety in applications such as tumbling, filling, vacuum packaging and thermoforming.

Additionally, the pump provides lower cost of ownership, as it requires less maintenance and spare part changes. It is also suited for more demanding processes which require large amounts of water vapor.

Leybold business development head Uwe Zöllig said: “The total life cycle operational costs of the NOVADRY are lower than for oil-sealed vacuum pumps, this was a key driver during the pump development.”

The air-cooled feature of the pump reduces the operating costs by simplifying the installation and commissioning, the firm said.

The firm said in a statement: “The NOVADRY, however, achieves its performance over the entire pressure range and life cycle. This makes it ideal for simple applications, which emit low amounts of humidity, such as packaging of cold products.”

The Leybold’s Novadry pump has passed many qualifying field endurance tests in a wide range of food applications including tumbling, tray sealing and thermoforming.

Leybold food & packaging business development manager Pierre Lantheaume said: “In addition to the air/steam mixture coming from the process, the NOVADRY screw vacuum pump can also handle the anticipated contamination inside the gas flow very well.

“These are for example organic acids, spices, vinegar or other residues.”

The firm is planning to launch the new product at the IFFA event scheduled to be in Frankfurt, Germany, from 4- 9 May 2019.