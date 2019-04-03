Italian water brand Levissima has announced that its packaging partner Sidel has added new EvoDECO Roll-Fed labeler to its portfolio, which resulted in improved label quality application and output capacity.

Levissima, part of Sanpellegrino Group, an Italy-based natural mineral water brand, produces pure alpine water bottles. Sidel’s improved labeling capabilities have helped Levissima to address the growing demand for bottled water in Italy.

The company said that residents of Cepina, in the Northern Italian Alps, have been using the company’s water since the early 1900s and the doctors, surgeons and professors recommended the spring water as it is pleasant to drink, easy to digest, and remarkably diuretic.

Due to local consumers’ search for healthier lifestyles and convenient prices, bottled water without sugar or calories and having functional characteristics has quickly overtaken other types of soft drinks, prompting Levissima to increase its production capacity for still water.

The company has re-designed the bottle with 1.5L volume, a shorter neck and the brand’s iconic squared shape. It produces the redesigned bottles at an output speed of more than 46,000 bottles per hour (bph).

Levissima plant manager Franco Simoncini said: “We were familiar with the high quality and hygienic standards provided by the Sidel equipment. The competences and the customer-centric approach shown by their team during the commissioning and the installation phases, together with smooth project management were helping further to reconfirm our trust in the company.”

Sidel is a long-standing partner for the company, and to offer an ideal solution for the specific challenges connected to the new bottle and label, it has installed the new EvoDECO Roll-Fed, equipped with two labeling stations.

The new EvoDECO Roll-Fed labeler is capable of combining the output speed required with a precise label application on a squared 1.5L bottle.

In addition, the new labeler features an internal cleaning system installed on the vacuum drum, which performs cleaning automatically during production, and is built in lightweight material for easy changeover, maintenance operations and improved uptime.

The Italian mineral water brand claims that the pure and light mineral water it provides originates in an extraordinary natural environment, from the ancient glaciers in the heart of the Alps. It has designed the new logo and label with the top of the Alps on a transparent film.