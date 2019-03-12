Colpac has launched its ‘Let’s Do Lunch’ range of 100% recyclable paperboard platters directly responding to demands from caterers and retailers looking for sustainable alternatives in a market which is dominated by single-use plastic.

During the design process, Colpac carried out extensive research with sandwich manufacturers and contract caterers to identify key functional points which needed to be incorporated into a paperboard platter solution. The feedback put time and space efficiency, hygiene, ease of use and security at the heart of product development.

Taking these fundamental attributes, Colpac’s in-house design team created the flexible and interchangeable ‘Let’s Do Lunch’ range, which not only caters to all potential customer demands, but is a cost efficient, competitive, alternative to single-use plastic.

Suitable for the packing of sandwiches, wraps and both savoury and sweet baked products, the new, ‘Let’s Do Lunch’ range consists of medium and large bases that combine with several sleeve and insert options to create a variety of platter options.

The bases, are designed with double thickness walls to provide additional strength are easy to assemble and nestable, providing a space efficient solution that caterers can construct in advance and stack ready to use.

The integration of pop-out handles onto each of the bases provides a simple, and hygienic solution to remove the base from the sleeve without risking food contamination. While locking tabs on the sleeves provide security once the product is filled and being transported to ensure that contents stay inside the platter.

As feedback from caterers revealed that product visibility is not always a requirement as customers generally open the platter as soon as it is delivered, Colpac created a windowless sleeve. Competitive in price to plastic alternatives, the windowless option provides a cost-effective solution with greater branding opportunities. While the window sleeve option features a cellulose film for visibility, enabling users to recycle the platter as a single unit.

Both of the window and windowless sleeve options have a matchbox style opening and are suitable for same day consumption.

The third option in the range is a Tuck-End sleeve, which allows for the platter to be fully sealed, reducing the air flow, enabling caterers to fill the day before consumption. A combination platter, which completes the range, has been ergonomically designed to maximise the display of the packed food and features an rPET lid made from 60% recycled materials.

For caterers packing a range of different goods, such as sandwiches and cakes, into one platter, Colpac have created flexible half and quarter sized inserts to eliminate any cross product contamination.

“The entire ‘Let’s Do Lunch’ range of platters is not only a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics, but has been designed to meet the demands of the market.” Comments Dave Robins, Product Manager at Colpac. “It is also testament to the capabilities of paperboard that we can now offer a fully recyclable option.”

