US-based Lamb & Associates Packaging has invested in EFI Nozomi C18000 digital direct-to-corrugated press to enhance its operational capabilities.

Based in Maumelle of Arkansas, Lamb & Associates provides a range of packaging supplies to its customers.

The company produces corrugated products, including shelf-ready packaging, partitions, as well as point-of-purchase displays, using flexographic direct print and litho-laminated pre-print.

Electronics For Imaging’s ultra-high-speed LED single-pass inkjet Nozomi press will be installed next month at Lamb facility to streamline packaging supply chains for high-graphic products.

Lamb & Associates will integrate the new digital press into its machine lineup for the production of high-graphic, multi-SKU/versioned and direct-to-board products.

EFI Nozomi press is said to be compatible with a range of boards from N-flute to double-wall, foam core, reboard, coroplast, as well as traditional Kemi, mottled, bleach, and kraft materials.

The digital press will also be useful in handling smaller-quantity orders, as they are expensive to manufacture using analog methods.

The 71-inch wide EFI Nozomi press operates at speeds up to 246 linear feet per minute, and holds capacity to print up to 10,000 35×35-inch boards per hour two-up.

Its single-pass and piezo inkjet writing system provides accurate and high-fidelity color with consistent reproduction on solid areas.

EFI Nozomi press is provided with a six-color configuration of Genuine EFI Inks, including CMYK, orange and violet, for better quality and expanded-gamut imaging with matte, satin or glossy finishes.

The press also includes an in-line image quality inspection system, which will detect and correct inkjet nozzle alignment and uniformity errors to maintain imaging quality.

In addition, the press features EFI’s Fiery NZ-1000 ultra-fast digital front end (DFE) print server and production system that helps to deliver versioned and variable print runs at engine-rated speed.

Lamb & Associates president Kyle Lamb said: “We are always looking for the new things people want and the technology to support those things.

“Some time ago, we started offering litho-laminated products, but we saw digital coming as well. It is the future and will change our industry forever.”