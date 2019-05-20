Label printer Felga Etiketten has invested in a Gallus ECS 340 flexo label printing press with six printing units.

Installed in North Italy in Autumn 2018, the conventional label printing press has quick set up times and fast job changeovers and is highly suited to film-based label applications.

The Gallus label press was installed at the production line in Lestans die Sequals close to Udine, Italy. The investment is part of Felga Etiketten’s aim to increase the economic efficiency of label production. To achieve this it is also updating its manufacturing hall and adding new converting lines.

“We are very pleased with the quality, productivity and flexibility of the new press,” says Philip Grimm, managing director of Felga Etiketten. In addition to the Gallus ECS 340 the company acquired a new high speed Polar guillotine.

Reproductivity und print quality

With a granite core, the durable Gallus ECS 340 offers quick set-up times and fast job changeovers thanks to its sleeve technology and chambered doctor blade. The label printing press combines the highest quality with excellent repeatability and consistency throughout the system’s lifetime.

“We looked for a conventional label press to enable us to increase our productivity even more. We definitely achieved this with our new investment”, states Grimm.

Founded in 1960, Felga Etiketten has been manufacturing high-quality labels made of various plastics in numerous formats and designs, sizes and colours since 1978. It exports worldwide and standard labels are offered as well as customised narrow web applications. Films are individually selected depending on the requirements of each single order. Felga Etiketten operates a manufacturing site in Lestans die Sequals close to Udine in Italy and a sales office in Bad Zwischenahn, Germany.

It runs 13 modern label printing presses, has an in-house platemaking and repro department, a large raw material storage and a range of converting and cutting lines. It offers more than 1000 formats and serves industries as diverse as steel and metal, automotive, electronics, food, logistics, commerce and service.

“We invest constantly with a clear focus on quality. We are convinced of the Gallus quality and service and we would invest in one of its narrow web printing presses again”, concludes Grimm.

Source: Company Press Release