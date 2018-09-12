Label Makers expands luxury label offering with MPS and ABG solution

UK-based designer and producer of high-quality premium labels, The Label Makers, has expanded its luxury label offering with the implementation of technology solutions from MPS and AB Graphic (ABG).

Label Makers has installed three MPS flexo presses, including an EC model, which have been operating for more than 13 years, producing high-quality flexo. Two of the presses also feature rotary screen printing.

Of the four Digicon Series 3 digital finishing machines owned by The Label Makers, two are equipped with the ABG Big Foot 50-ton capacity hot foil/embossing module.

With 50 tons of pressure, the ABG Big Foot can perform multiple foil feeding across the web, creating stunning effects and finishes, and cost effectively.

The MPS EF is an automated multi-substrate flexo press designed for label production and flexible packaging printing on various substrates.

The company has sought a solution from MPS and ABG to reduce tooling and hot foiling cost while increasing production speed in conventional printing by combining flexo printing on the MPS EF 10-colour press with an integrated ABG Big Foot hot foil/embossing module.

The Big Foot has been designed for a maximum material width of 320mm and ABG has developed a solution to accommodate a 430mm length on the MPS press.

The MPS/ABG combo press allows The Label Makers to perform larger label print runs in a single pass, with silkscreen or multi-colored hot foil for luxury decoration labels of personal care, beer, wine and spirits.

The Label Makers managing director David Webster said: “I am extremely pleased with both MPS and ABG in successfully delivering us a highly customized solution for label embellishment.

“During a week-end they began work on integrating the MPS EF press with the newly engineered ABG Big Foot hot foil/embossing module and within a week we were up and running – in perfect registration.”

The Label Makers serves several market sectors, including food, beverages, personal care, petrochemical and decorative coatings. It provides digital, conventional and embellished designs, as well as the peel and read labels.