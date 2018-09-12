South Africa’s Label Leaders has installed Rotocon Ecoline RDF-330 label converting and finishing system to expand its embossing and offline hot foiling capability.

Label Leaders is engaged in providing printing and finishing of premium labels to the South African wine, food, and beverage industries.

Installed at Label Leaders’ undisclosed facility, the Ecoline RDF-330 system will be used by the firm to undertake embossing and off-line hot foiling operations for premium wine label embellishment.

Label Leaders owner Theo Raubenheimer said: “We pride ourselves on providing top quality products and service; and the quality of offline finishing is much better than inline.

“The ROTOCON Ecoline can foil up to 24 000 labels/hour (depending on label layout) and also features a servo-driven foil-saving mechanism.”

The Ecoline RDF-330 system features a flat hot stamping module and a 90-degree rotatable stamping head.

Rotocon said that the machine has been designed for Label Leaders to handle substrate thicknesses from 40 to 250g/m2.

It comprises a second station for embossing of wine labels and features one, two or three foil feeds either across the web or in the web direction.

The machine’s hot stamping speed and tolerance are 60m/min and +/- 0.3mm respectively.

Rotocon sales director Pascal Aengenvoort said: “The ROTOCON Ecoline RDF-330 installed at Label Leaders is also upgradeable to handle holographic stamping and embossing in register, and to take a flat screen printing module.”

Earlier this year, South Africa-based printer and converter First Impression Labels (FIL) has purchased Rotocon Ecoline RDF-330 for digital label converting and finishing.

FIL, which has also invested in a Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+ UV inkjet label press, is engaged in providing flexographic printing for the shrink-sleeve, wraparound, roll-fed and self-adhesive label market.

FIL owner and operations director Vaughan Cumming said: “For many years, FIL has turned to ROTOCON as a trusted and resourceful partner for our technology investments in label printing and converting.

The RDF-330, which is a part of Rotocon’s own Ecoline brand of finishing machines, is designed to provide servo-driven digital label converting and finishing.