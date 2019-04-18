Switzerland-based start-up firm Label Center has invested in Durst Tau 330 E single-pass digital inkjet press to boost its business.

Established in 2017, Label Center plans to triple its production to CHF1.5m (€1.3m) this year.

The Durst Tau 330E UV inkjet label press has been designed for small and medium size companies for label printing business.

Supplied with the new highly pigmented UV inks, the single pass label press can be configured for a print width of eight inches or 13 inches and 4 (CMYK) or 5 colors (CMYK + W).

Label Center owner Hossam Elgendy said: “Market demands are for small and medium runs requiring fast turnarounds at a competitive price, which can only be done digitally. We look at the technical requirements and when all the criteria matches, it means that we can often do jobs for two-thirds of the usual price for customers.

“What makes me very happy is that big print owners and brands are asking for prices directly, and some conventional printing companies have started sub-contracting work to us. Having a highly-reliable digital press in-house means customers sometimes place orders when they visit.

“Digital already accounts for 60% of our work, but this will increase because I expect to have two digital printing lines working two-shifts over a five- or six-day week within five years and be employing 12 to 15 people. Our business plan was to break-even by the end of 2018, but we achieved that in August.”

Label Center plans to use the new Durst machine to print on a huge variety of substrates with reduced waste.

The label press, which can reach print speed of up to 157ft per minute, can be used for application including small and medium runs of industrial- and security type labels, durable electronics and automotive labels, labels for paint, beverages, body care- and household articles, as well as labels for chemicals, among others.

Additionally, the press can be used for printing on die-cut labels (blank labels) and can perform late stage versioning of pre-printed label jobs.