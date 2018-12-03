La mer Cosmetics has selected RPC Bramlage’s Empress and Diamond jars for a range of its skincare products.

The 50ml Empress and 15ml Diamond jars have been selected for La mer’s Advanced Skin Refining and Med Stress Balance creams.

La mer has selected 50ml size for day and night versions of the creams, and the 15ml size is for h an eye cream of the Advanced Skin Refining range and promotional pack of the Med Stress Balance cream.

The jars feature double-walled construction, which provides flexibility for modification as per the requirement of the product.

The inner jar is produced in polypropylene and the outer in SAN for the Med Stress Balance jars and the 50ml Advanced Skin Refining jar, while the 15ml jar features an outer layer in PMMA for the eye cream.

Different decoration techniques will enable to create their own distinctive impression on-shelf for both ranges, while maintaining a total family image.

RPC’s advanced Advanced Skin Refining jars are manufactured in natural material complimented by an inner lacquering in blue, as well as with silk screen printing of product branding.

The caps, which are provided with silver hot-foil stamping, are produced in matching colors.

The day and night creams in the Med Stress Balance range are recognized by white and blue colors with silk screen printing.

According to RPC, all the jars deliver thick-walled effect for maximum shelf impact and premium brand image, and the use of lightweight and shatterproof materials provide safety and functionality for the consumer and across the supply chain.

In June this year, RPC Bramlage introduced new cosmetic jar for facial care products.

Developed by RPC Bramlage Barcelona, the new Coral jar serves as an alternative to the traditional cylindrical shape jar and is provided with a raised section at the base.

RPC Bramlage, a unit of RPC Group, provides plastic packaging solutions for the markets of food & beverage packaging, household packaging, healthcare packaging, prestige and personal care packaging.