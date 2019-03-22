Czech Republic-based label converter KZK has invested in Mark Andy P5E Performance Series flexo press in a bid to enhance its operational capabilities.

KZK has installed Mark Andy P5E flexo press at its facility in Brno. Mark Andy’s Czech and Slovakia distributor Radim Krutis has managed purchase and installation of the system.

KZK had earlier installed three Mark Andy presses at the plant. Founded in 1995, KZK is owned and managed by Bronislav Kuda.

Kuda said: “The older presses still print good quality, but we needed to invest in up to date technology that would allow us to add value.”

“Our printers immediately felt comfortable with it and were able to run high-quality at high speed in no time at all. They said it was easy to operate and quick to changeover between jobs.”

The P5E is an eight-color press with 13” (330mm) web width. The press features water-cooled impression cylinders that allow to run filmic substrates, while its overhead rail system permits movable turn bars and cold foil units to provide production flexibility.

Mark Andy’s system also holds capacity to print on the reverse side, and is provided with special module to produce peel-off labels. The press also includes two die cutting stations.

The P5E is servo driven with each plate cylinder independently powered, while the Preregistration system automatically places them before the press runs. Full job changeovers will be completed in less than five minutes.

The operator’s monitor will enable to control web tension and allows to automatically adjust across the print run.

At present, KZK is mostly focused on label works with substrates varying from paper to filmics such as PE, PVC and PE.

KZK serves customers in different industries, including food, chemical, automotive, brewing and wine growing.

KZK has both dry toner and inkjet print capacity in-house, which can be used for short-run jobs between 1000m and 2000m. Its other offline finishing techniques include screen printing, hot foil stamping and inspection/rewinding.