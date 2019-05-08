Kyocera announced that it has concluded an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of SouthernCarlson, a US distributor of tools, fasteners, packaging and facility supplies, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Under the agreement, SouthernCarlson will operate as a U.S.-based subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

SouthernCarlson serves a broad array of end markets from over 150 branches across North America. It is a leading distributor of the most recognized and highest-quality brands of construction fasteners, tools, packaging, facility supplies and tool repair services.

Kyocera entered the industrial tools market in the 1970s with a line of high-speed metal processing tools, and has steadily expanded into precision tools for automotive, aerospace, energy, medical and woodworking applications.

With the acquisition of SouthernCarlson, Kyocera will serve a wider range of customers across the North American residential, manufacturing and industrial professional tool and fastener markets.

Kyocera, the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, semiconductor packages, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones.

During the year ended March 31, 2019, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.62 trillion yen (approx. USD14.6 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #612 on Forbes magazine’s 2018 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.

