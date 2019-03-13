KushCo Holdings has collaborated with IEKO to offer certified biodegradable, compostable and sustainable packaging solutions for the cannabis industry.

KushCo and IEKO have entered into a long-term development and distribution agreement to produce compostable and biodegradable packaging products for the customers in the cannabis and CBD industries.

KushCo Holdings CEO Nick Kovacevich said:“It’s our responsibility to reimagine our products today to ensure the viability of our planet tomorrow. Customers are demanding an environmentally conscious solution for their everyday packaging needs.

“Partnering with Bob Meers and IEKO is a huge win for us. It’s inspiring to see the former CEO of Reebok and Lululemon so impassioned about the environment and I’m honored to be a part of the eco-sustainability movement our customers are yearning for.”

As part of the deal, IEKO will work with KushCo for the development of formulations and products to meet the unique demands of the cannabis and CBD industries.

The partnership will also focus on producing new products with biodegradable materials sourced from renewable resources, enabling to reduce impact on the environment.

According to KushCo, all packaging solutions manufactured under the agreement will be tested using ASTM and BPI standards to guarantee proper certification.

IEKO’s research and development, quality control and account management personnel will extend support for the development of new sustainable packaging solutions.

IEKO CEO Robert Meers said: “Partnering with KushCo gives us the ability to continue to develop the next generation of renewably resourced, zero-waste packaging materials and we are thrilled to be partnering with a company that shares our commitment to the IEKO mission of ‘do no harm.”

Established in 2010, KushCo Holding provides ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. The firm has sold over one billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

KushCo noted that it provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, but it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.