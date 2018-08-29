Kush Bottles opens Massachusetts facility in US

Kush Bottles, a leading provider of packaging, supplies, vaporizers, hydrocarbon gases, solvents, accessories and branding solutions for the regulated cannabis industry, has opened a new warehouse facility in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The new facility will serve as the company’s east coast hub and support businesses entering the industry or expanding operations within the east coast market.

Strategically located outside of metro Boston, in Worcester, the new warehouse represents the largest facility operated by the Company to date.

The new facility positions Kush Bottles as the market leader in providing ancillary solutions for the medical and adult-use states in the region, and stands ready to scale accordingly as more states transition from medical to adult-use. With the 66,000 square foot facility,

Kush Bottles expects the new warehouse to minimize the time taken to receive and distribute packaging and supplies, streamline its logistics and have enough storage space for high-demand products with rapid turnover times, thereby ensuring the highest quality and service to clients in the region.

With states like Maine, Maryland, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania slowly following Massachusetts lead, we believe the new warehouse will allow the Company to grow with the ever expanding cannabis market up and down the eastern seaboard.

Kush Bottles CEO Nick Kovacevich said: “As a result of our first mover advantage on the West Coast in key markets such as California, Washington, Oregon and Nevada we have worked for years to imbed our team, products and customer relationships with the key multi-state operators. This effort has led to our position as a leader in the ancillary space with these businesses in these markets.

“We expect the Northeast to replicate that trend and that’s why Kush Bottles has invested in this facility and our key personnel in the greater Northeast region; to be the first mover and a dominating player supporting the growth that is on the near horizon.

“ The population density of the Northeast and early consumer demand reports are strong indicators that this region, once up to speed like more mature states, will prove our investment to be a rewarding endeavor as additional states come online, and products get to market to fill that demand.”

“Since 2010, Kush Bottles has been a first-mover in every key West Coast market from Colorado to California. As a result, we have become the leading ancillary provider to the cannabis industry, and we have established strong relationships with key operators and well-known brands,” continued Mr. Kovacevich. “We are now the first ancillary provider to make a large investment in the Northeast United States, ahead of what we expect will become a booming region for cannabis and CBD sales. The population densities and geographic proximities of many states in the Northeast are key indicators that new cannabis regulations will lead to emerging vibrant markets.

With our investment in both personnel and infrastructure, we believe we will be able to capture significant growth in this territory.”

The new facility will be run by Regional Sales Director Kyle Heverly. Mr. Heverly joined Kush Bottles in January 2018 and has since been working diligently to develop the east coast division and the Company’s sales program in the region.

Mr. Heverly has extensive enterprise sales and marketing management experience and has built out the current team to cover this region in account management and other sales support function.

Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

Source: Company Press Release