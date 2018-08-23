Kraton to unveil next generation Cariflex at IRGCE 2018

Kraton, a global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and high-value performance products, will exhibit at the 2018 International Rubber Glove Conference and Exhibition (IRGCE) on September 4-6 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Kraton specialty polymers sales and marketing vice president Prakash Kolluri said: “IRGCE is an important industry platform for the global rubber technology market, which is key for our Cariflex portfolio.

“We look forward to showcasing our latest solutions designed to further push the boundaries of innovation through improved safety, strength and purity.”

Kraton will feature the latest product offerings for medical and consumer applications at booth #E53. This includes Cariflex™ IR2GL1 Latex, a clean and pure thermoplastic elastomer latex offering strength, flexibility and softness.

Natural rubber proteins, known to cause Type I allergies, are not expected to be present in this product. Originally developed for surgical glove applications and other dipped goods, Cariflex IR2GL1 was designed to match the strength, protection and comfort of Cariflex isoprene rubber latex while also reducing the risk of Type IV allergies.

“Cariflex IR2GL1 Latex is intended to decrease the risk of both allergy types while offering enhanced protection and comfort,” Kolluri said. “While it was developed for surgical gloves, this next-generation technology can also deliver exceptional value across a wide variety of healthcare and consumer applications.”

Kraton is scheduled for a technical presentation from 10-11am on Wednesday, September 5 about “Styrene Modified Synthetic Polyisoprene Latex for Skin Friendly Latex Products.”

IRGCE is the world’s largest exhibition of rubber gloves. With this year’s theme of “Transforming Technology, Driving Innovation,” the bi-annual tradeshow attracts nearly 200 companies from 13 countries to exhibit their latest products.

Kraton is a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products.

Kraton’s polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications.

As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company’s pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining.

Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

Source: Company Press Release