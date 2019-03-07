UK-based KP Snacks, along with US recycling firm TerraCycle, has introduced nationwide recycling scheme for nuts, popcorn, crisps and pretzels packets.

Part of the pacKPromise, the recycling scheme has been initiated to help people set up collection points across the UK. The pacKPromise is a three-stage plan to decrease packaging impact.

KP Snacks CEO Mark Thorpe said: “I’m delighted to launch this new recycling scheme with TerraCycle, which for the first time will allow not only crisp packets, but also nuts, popcorn and pretzels packets to be recycled.

“Phase One of KP’s pacKPromise is to use less packaging. We have invested significantly in our Hula Hoops factory and are now using 23% less packaging in our Hula Hoops multipacks.”

The scheme is free to use, and accepts all brands of nuts, popcorn, crisps and pretzels packaging. The recycled material will be used to make new plastic items such as outdoor furniture.

KP Snacks will send collection bin, after registering with the scheme. The consumers need to collect empty nuts, popcorn, crisps or pretzels packets and place them in the collection bin.

The collection point administrator will be provided with free shipping label, when ready to send in the collected packets.

Later, the packets will be shipped to TerraCycle for cleaning and making them into small plastic pellets, which will be used to produce items such as outdoor furniture, plastic lumber, waste bins or storage boxes.

The scheme offers charity points for shipments more than 2kg in weight, enabling to increase more sustainable shipments.

TerraCycle Europe general manager Laure Cucuron said: “TerraCycle is delighted to be working with KP Snacks to launch a solution to recycle nuts, popcorn and pretzel packs of any brand for the first time in the UK.

“Simply find the nearest public access drop off location using the interactive map on the TerraCycle website and drop off any empty packs for recycling.”

KP Snacks, which is also part of the European Intersnack Group, produces of all kinds of snacks for the retailers in the UK.