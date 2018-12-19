Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) has announced that its AccurioPress C6100 digital colour press has been awarded the Idealliance ISO/PAS 15339 certification.

The C6100 is now the first high-volume digital press to earn this certification using dry toner electrophotographic printing technology.

ISO/PAS 15339 (International Standards Organization/Publicly Available Specifications) certification recognizes those digital press manufacturers that demonstrate their products are capable of consistently and accurately printing colour spaces as per the CRPCs (Characterized Reference Printing Conditions) specifications of the Idealliance compliance program.

Print samples from the C6100 were first delivered to the Rochester Institute of Technology for testing against six CRPC specifications. A report on the outcome of these stringent tests is then forwarded to Idealliance for ISO/PAS 15339 certification under their program guidelines.

Idealliance CEO Timothy Baechle said: “The Konica Minolta AccurioPress C6100 was the world’s first electrophotographic press to achieve Idealliance ISO/PAS 15339 certification. Konica Minolta’s unique polymerized toner Simitri®, their front-end press technology, and their highly trained staff in colour management and metrology, all played a role in this great achievement.

“What is extraordinary is the Konica Minolta AccurioPress C6100 is a 4-colour EP press, and the colour gamut this press can achieve, and especially the tolerances the press can hold over a print run, is simply remarkable. This certification is another great testament and benchmark for Konica Minolta.

“The craftsmanship they are doing not only with their technology, but how this type of performance and quality serves their customer base, is achieved with the support of certified colour management experts.”

The AccurioPress C6100 Digital Colour Press can print an astounding 5,455 colour pages per hour. This press uses a fully automated, closed-loop quality management system to deliver superior colour quality and consistency, as well as accurate front to back registration.

It offers 1200 x 1200 dpi (dots per inch) resolution with 8-bit processing for smoother, more realistic colour images that rival offset printing at a fraction of the cost.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Sr marketing director Norm Bussolaro said: “Having our AccurioPress C6100 be awarded the ISO/PAS 15339 certification – a world-first for a digital press using electrophotographic technology – is demonstrative of the exceptional value our products offer to mid and large-volume printers.

“No other manufacturer has obtained this level of certification, and this is yet another reason why customers should look to us for innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.”

The recipe of AccurioPress technology, IQ-501 inline quality inspection system, Creo IC-314 DFE, and AccurioPro CloudEye colour management solution ensured precise alignment with ISO 15339 RPC 6 (GRACoL 2013).

The combination of print engine, inline spectrophotometry, Digital Front End (DFE), and advanced International Colour Consortium (ICC) profiling – synchronized and close-looped – proved successful with little user intervention.

The entire process to achieve this level of precision took less than one hour; from full press linearization and calibration, press fingerprinting (ICC profiling), to results validation.

Source: Company Press Release