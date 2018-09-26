Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S. A. has unveiled latest industrial label printers, presses and finishers at the Labelexpo trade show at Illinois, which is being held from 25 to 27 September.

The Labelexpo show affords Konica Minolta a premium venue to demonstrate how the company continues to evolve and adapt to marketplace conditions.

These advances are realized through the development of cutting-edge technologies that commercial printers, converters and consumer end-users have come to expect from a leading provider of labeling products and software solutions.

Konica Minolta business intelligence services and product planning senior vice president Kevin Kern said: “Konica Minolta’s printers and digital presses, combined with our innovative software solutions, have come to define a new, mid-range class of label printers and solutions that bridges the gap between desktop and production level presses.

“This is an end-to-end solution, unique to Konica Minolta, that commercial and industrial printers want and need to meet their customer’s demands in this competitive market,” Kern added.

In particular, this year Konica Minolta and MGI will be demonstrating the capabilities of several new and current labeling presses used in a wide range of consumer products and packaging materials including;

The AccurioLabel 190 GM Edition – has a new look and design for this year. This press employs embedded web guides for both re-winder and un-winder functions.

The press can support full-sized 5000 foot rolls and has the capability to connect selected finishing devices though an optional buffering device. This is the first public display of the AccurioLabel 190 GM Edition in the Unites States.

PLS-475i Digital Inkjet Label Press – an easy-to-use industrial label press that utilizes the latest Memjet Versapass Ink and Print head technology, supporting a continuous-roll and pre-die cut media up to 9.5 inches in width. This press is designed for users with production requirement including converters, brand owners and commercial printers.

PLS-401f Label Cutting & Finishing Solution – is designed to complement the PLS-475i. This finisher supports lamination, matrix removal and slitting, with a maximum cutting speed of 23.6 inches per second.

PKG-675i Digital Packaging Printer – this technology preview by Konica Minolta easily enables short-run digital printing on paper-based board products including, folded cartons and pre-cut corrugated materials, offering printing speeds at 30 feet to 60 feet per minute. Of special note, this printer uses several Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved dye-based inks suitable for food packaging.

MGI JETvarnish 3D Web – allows label printers to go digital for spot UV coating and embossed hot foiling without die, screens or expensive tooling. This finishing press is designed for both 2D (flat) and 3D embossed spot coating over flexo, offset or digital web-fed printed output. This 100 percent digital finisher is compatible with most web and roll-fed printing technologies available on the market.

Additionally, Konica Minolta will be presenting and/or discussing a number of our software and finishing solutions including;

AccurioPro Label Impose – a complete make-ready and imposition solution for the AccurioLabel 190. Designed to simply impose single or multiple jobs into a single run that automatically calculates best use of substrates to optimize efficiencies and lower costs in the workflow.

DaVinci – a 3D proofing solution for packaging, embellishment & foil production. DaVinci is a cloud-based product that helps to easily and quickly create and visualize effects by building masks. This allows print service providers and end users to see their effects for proofing and prototyping.

