Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. and its global partner MGI will play a leading role in Odyssey Expo 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, May 1-3.

Sponsored by the International Association of Diecutting and Diemaking (IADD) and the Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA), the biennial post press finishing conference will host attendees from around the world and feature experts from the commercial printing, packaging and trade finishing industries

During the event, Konica Minolta and MGI will demonstrate the latest advances in digital print enhancement and decorative finishing to create high-value print experiences. Their exhibit will feature live demonstrations of JETvarnish 3D technology, a portfolio of sheet-fed and web-fed digital solutions for 2D/3D UV dimensional textures and embossed variable data foiling (VDF).

Jeff Peterson, FSEA Executive Director, stated “Konica Minolta and MGI are helping to create a landscape of new print finishing business opportunities that can create a powerful ROI for brands, print buyers, agencies and the creative design community.”

Jack Noonan, MGI Marketing Manager and Dawn Nye, Konica Minolta Solutions & Services Marketing Manager, will deliver an educational program entitled “Digital Decorating with Spot Coatings and Foils” to highlight ways to add value and profit to production print projects with a wide range of new special effects applications.

The informative session will also cover:

Elements of graphic design for different print applications

Print media substrates, lamination films, coatings and foils

Personalization and customization of names, images and data

Digital advantages for short run printing and job management

Brand owner versioning for multiple SKU packaging benefits

Print Buyer ROI values for increasing and expanding new work

As members of the FSEA, Konica Minolta and MGI have also co-sponsored the FSEA’s prestigious annual Gold Leaf Awards, the world’s premier decorative print finishing honors program. Special souvenir IADD/FSEA Odyssey-branded samples featuring unique hologram foil embellishments will also be available to all attendees.

“In an omni-channel, data-driven world, the advancement of dimensional inkjet technology to provide decorative commercial print communications and enhanced brand packaging to consumers can open up many profitable new application areas and business growth opportunities,” stated Noonan. “Our goal is to help printers, trade finishers and converters create high-impact print experiences for their customers that produce stronger brand and print buyer relationships.

