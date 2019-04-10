Yet another company is investing in a RotaJET 225 for 4/0 production from Koenig & Bauer.

Following the purchase of a second press by Interprint GmbH in Arnsberg, a further user has now opted for digital print.

Koenig & Bauer executive board member Christoph Müller: “We expect sustainable future growth in the industrial print markets. And that applies in particular to digital decor and packaging printing, two important segments for Koenig & Bauer. With web widths up to 225 cm, the RotaJET is an optimum means of production in both fields.”

Alongside the decor press for Interprint, for example, Koenig & Bauer was already able to announce the sale of a RotaJET 168 to TetraPak in January.

And as recently reported, the first CorruJET has now entered the commissioning phase at HANS KOLB Wellpappe.

Source: Company Press Release