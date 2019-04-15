At the important Print China trade fair, which was held in Guangdong from 9 to 13 April, Koenig & Bauer has showcased its latest press and process technologies for the half and medium format markets, with presentations covering an area of more than 1,000m2.

The stand in Hall 3 was already a strong magnet for visitors on the first days of the fair. That is also no surprise, as Koenig & Bauer offers a broad spectrum of solutions to further the business success of users in every market segment. Print China 2019 is the biggest trade fair of the year for Koenig & Bauer.

Special treats for the fair visitors are without doubt the live print demonstrations on an eight-colour Rapida 106 perfector for 4-over-4 production with additional inline coating and on a five-colour Rapida 75 PRO. Further innovations on show include efficient workflow solutions, data-driven services and – for the first time at a trade fair in China – the Rapida LiveApps for press control, monitoring and maintenance (ErgoTronicApp) and for inventory management and consumables tracking (ProductionApp).

Key aspects of the print demonstrations on both presses are the automation solutions for washing processes (CleanTronic), for automated plate changing, and for quality monitoring and control. At the same time, the trade public is able to obtain all the latest information on cold foil finishing options and developments relating to the UV process. At every opportunity, the high-quality print samples, whether pencil boxes, posters, cut-out models or brochures, are snapped up straight from the printers’ hands. At further info points, visitors to the stand can also learn more about innovative solutions from the fields of digital and flexo printing, metal decorating, post-press and other special applications.

Handing-over of the exhibition presses and first new orders

The first highlight of the fair was the official handing-over of the two Rapida presses on the fair stand to their future owners. Tianjin Haishun Printing & Packaging from Tianjin already took possession of its new Rapida 106 at a ceremony on the first day. This is the seventh sheetfed press from Koenig & Bauer for one of the largest print companies in Northern China. And an eighth press is currently on its way to China from the factory in Germany.

The Rapida 75 PRO will be moving on to Zhejiang DingNuo Printing Co., a commercial and packaging printer in Eastern China, after the fair. The new half-format press will then enable the company to further expand its activities in fields such as paper packaging.

The opening day of the fair also brought the first new orders for Koenig & Bauer Sheetfed. Zhuhai Huazhongming Technology, for example, has ordered an eight-colour Rapida 105 with coater and UV facilities. The company plans to use the press to produce a range of packaging with high-quality UV finishes.

Source: Company Press Release