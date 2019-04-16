Koenig & Bauer Coding has acquired All-Print Holding to expand its presence in tertiary packaging coding.

All-Print Holding is a majority shareholder in Svenska Allen and All-Print i Linköping, which are specialized in providing marking and coding technologies.

All-Print Holding CEO Magnus Folcke said: “With more than 30 years of experience in marking and coding applications and our strong design and distribution departments, we will certainly contribute to and benefit from the growth path of Koenig & Bauer Coding. And so will our customers all over the world.”

The acquisition of Sweden’s All-Print Group will help Koenig & Bauer Coding to expand its portfolio with the addition of print and apply technologies.

The acquired business will also allow the company to expand its direct sales and service network to serve customers of the marking and coding industry in Scandinavia.

Koenig & Bauer said that the wide spectrum of print and apply technologies of All-Print i Linköping rounds-off its portfolio with a complete range of products for the global packing market.

Koenig & Bauer has a significant presence in primary and secondary packaging market, establishing a natural synergy between the two firms.

Koenig & Bauer Coding CEO Oliver Volland said: “This acquisition is of significant importance for our operations and substantially add to the range of capabilities that we can offer our customers.

“We are delighted to welcome the All-Print group members in the company. Together we can add an even wider choice of sustainable solutions to our offering.”

In December 2018, Koenig & Bauer agreed to acquire 80% stake in folder gluer business of Turkey-based Duran Machinery to expand its presence in the segment of machines and systems for packaging production.

The combined firm will provide complete lines for the printing and processing of folding boxes through offering Koenig & Bauer Sheetfed’s Rapida sheetfed presses, Koenig & Bauer Iberica’s flatbed die cutters and Duran’s folder gluers.