Koehler Paper Group has entered into a marketing agreement with Wilfried Heinzel or heinzelsales for flexible packaging.

As part of the deal, heinzelsales will market the papers for flexible packaging in France, Spain, and Portugal.

The partnership will work on expanding the business of single-sided coated papers with barrier functions and sealing ability.

The papers for flexible packaging can be used for different products, including chocolate and muesli bars, pudding and granola, sugar sticks, bags for instant soups, rice and pet food.

They can also be used for cream cones, banderoles and lids for yogurt cups and other applications.

Koehler has designed its papers to replace plastic in flexible packaging materials, enabling to minimize nonrecyclable packaging.

Last year, Koehler has announced an investment to purchase a new paper machine for the production of papers for flexible packaging applications.

The new PM8 paper machine is being installed at its Kehl mil to support the production of paper for flexible packaging applications.

According to Koehler, paper is the sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to plastic.

With around 1,800 employees, Koehler is involved in the manufacturing of specialty papers. It works to replace nonrecyclable plastics with paper and recyclable or compostable composites.

The company operates four facilities to produce more than 500,000 tons of various specialty paper products. It also operates various power plants to generate energy for paper production from renewable sources in the medium term.

With the support of research and development department, the company has developed its first thermal paper, which secured approval for food contact applications.

Wilfried Heinzel is the global sales network of Heinzel Group, which is based in Vienna of Austria. The firm markets a range of paper and pulp grades through local sales specialists in Europe and other regions of the world.

heinzelsales collaborates with pulp and paper producers to market pulp, paper, and cardboard products to the customers in more than 100 countries across the globe.