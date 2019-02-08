Technology firm Kodak is allowing creative freedom for brands and designers as well as printers and converters with continuous inkjet technology.

The company introduced the new Kodak Prosper Plus imprinting solutions which include four new imprinting components as well as food safe packaging inks and pre-coatings for folding cartons, food wraps, paper cups & plates, and ream wraps.

Kodak Prosper Plus models will allow printers to leverage their continuous inkjet capability through adding to the Kodak Prosper 6000S Simplex Press and Utech Sapphire Evo web fed solution.

Prosper Plus imprinting solution is the new Kodak Stream inkjet technology component product line, which is developed by taking inputs from Kodak Prosper S-Series imprinting systems designed for packaging and product decoration applications.

The four hardware products comprise of two narrow formats and two wider format models that can print at speeds up to 260mpm (850 fpm) or 600mpm (2000 fpm) maximum.

The narrow format design is a 105mm (4.13”) single jetting module developed for imprinting of barcodes, QR codes, promotional contest information or small format designs in either monochrome or four-color output.

The wider format design is 210 mm (8.26) dual stitched product designed for corrugated, folding carton and label packaging applications, which need require full page printing or dynamic layouts.

All components can be mounted in-line with offset, flexo or gravure presses from Uteco or other equipment providers. They can also be implemented in finishing lines such as folding/gluing systems to facilitate digital to be integrated across various existing printing operations.

Kodak’s water-based inks have secured US and European certifications for food safety, direct skin contact, and food service product applications.

The firm has also collaborated with industry leaders such as Michelman to test compatibility of its inks and technologies with different substrates such as PET, Nylon and polypropylene.

Kodak enterprise inkjet systems division president Randy Vandagriff said: “The packaging market demands innovative, sustainable, productive solutions. Kodak’s water-based inks provide the lowest cost, the highest versatility and the most environmentally friendly option for production inkjet printing.

“Brands and creative agencies are now able to make printed packaging a physical touchpoint to digitally connect with consumers, unleashing creative flexibility with color palettes and substrates along with operational efficiency to get to the market faster.”