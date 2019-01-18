Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that Klöckner Pentaplast will invest $25m to expand its global production capacity for pharmaceutical and medical device packaging films at its manufacturing facility in Louisa County.

Virginia successfully competed with Ohio for the project, which is expected to result in approximately 34 new jobs.

“Klöckner Pentaplast is a valued major employer with more than 700 employees and a long history of reinvesting in Louisa County,” said Governor Northam. “For over four decades, Klöckner Pentaplast has demonstrated a commitment to creating new jobs and opportunities for Virginians, and this significant investment further solidifies the company’s longevity in the Commonwealth.”

The Klöckner Pentaplast Group is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, printing, and specialty solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage, and card markets, among others. With a broad portfolio of packaging, films, and services powered by innovation, Klöckner Pentaplast plays an integral role in the customer value chain by marketing and safeguarding product integrity, safety, consumer health, and protecting brand reputation. Founded in 1965 in Montabaur, Germany, Klöckner Pentaplast has operations in 18 countries and employs over 6,300 people committed to serving customers worldwide from 61 total locations, including 35 production sites. The company established its first North American production facility in 1979 in Gordonsville, Virginia.

“For 40 years Klöckner Pentaplast has played a significant role in the success of the Commonwealth’s advanced materials industry, which employs over 22,000 Virginians,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s $25 million investment is a strong testament to Central Virginia’s strategic location and business-friendly environment, which continues to attract leading advanced manufacturers from around the world. We thank Klöckner Pentaplast for its contribution to Virginia’s economic growth and look forward to the creation of 34 new jobs in Louisa County.”

“We are pleased with the support from Governor Northam and appreciate the partnership with the Commonwealth and Louisa County,” said Tracey Peacock, President of the Pharma & Medical Device Division at Klöckner Pentaplast. “We are excited with the capacity expansion and technology improvements at our Gordonsville facility to service the North American market while supporting local jobs within our community. Our technology provides safety and protection for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, essential for the well-being and health of everyone.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Louisa County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $300,000 performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies. Klöckner Pentaplast is also eligible to receive Sales and Use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment.

Klöckner Pentaplast is a 2013 graduate of VEDP’s award-winning Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program. VALET is an application-based, two-year global export acceleration program that provides participating companies with assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet their export goals.

“Plastics manufacturing companies represent one of Louisa County’s strongest industry sectors, and we are delighted that Klöckner Pentaplast has chosen to expand their manufacturing operation in Louisa County,” said Chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors Toni Williams. “Since locating in Louisa County in 1979, Klöckner has been an engaging community partner, and the Louisa County Board of Supervisors is proud to support their expansion efforts.”

“I am very excited to see Klöckner Pentaplast expand in Louisa County,” said Senator Bryce E. Reeves. “This expansion will create more jobs, enhance Louisa’s community, and support our efforts to revitalize Virginia’s economy. We thank Klöckner Pentaplast for its commitment to our region.”

“Central Virginia is the perfect place for businesses like Klöckner Pentaplast to expand and flourish,” said Delegate John J. McGuire III. “We have great people who have studied at some of the best educational institutions in the country, easy access to the I-64 and I-95 corridors, access to the Port of Virginia, and a beautiful, friendly, and welcoming community in which to raise a family and work. I am excited for Klöckner Pentaplast to expand their operations in Louisa County in the heart of Virginia’s 56th District.”

Source: Company Press Release.