Klöckner Pentaplast appoints Frederic Jung as CFO

Klöckner Pentaplast has appointed Frederic Jung as Group CFO, with effect from 1st October 2018.

Frederic is a highly-seasoned financial executive with over 30 years experience in Europe and in the US predominantly in the specialty chemicals, waste management and construction sectors in both public and private businesses, including major multinationals, start-ups, turnarounds and rapid growth companies.

Frederic has been Executive Vice President and CFO of Northwest Hardwoods Inc. since June 2016. Previously Frederic served as Vice President and CFO of Arizona Chemical from December 2008.

From April 2005 until November 2008, he served as Corporate Controller of Nalco Company, a $4 billion global producer of specialty chemicals and services and from May 2002 until March 2005 held the position of CFO for Nalco’s EMEA operations.

Prior to joining Nalco in January 2000, Mr. Jung held several positions with Bombardier Aerospace, Waste Management, Inc. and SAE Americas, Inc. Mr. Jung is a graduate of Ecole Superieure Libre de Sciences Commerciales Appliquées, a business school in France, and holds an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

Klöckner Pentaplast CEO Daniel Dayan said: “I am delighted to welcome Frederic to the kp team. His extensive background in a variety of process manufacturing enterprises at many stages of their development will greatly strengthen the operational capabilities of our finance function and benefit kp as we drive our business forward.”

Klöckner Pentaplast Group is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, printing and specialty solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage and card markets, among others.

With a broad portfolio of packaging, films and services powered by innovation, Klöckner Pentaplast plays an integral role in the customer value chain by marketing and safeguarding product integrity, assuring safety, consumer health and protecting brand reputation.

Source: Company Press Release