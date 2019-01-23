UK-based Kite Packaging has expanded its in-the-box protection packaging portfolio with the introduction of new dividers.

The self-locking universal dividers will be used for carton boxes where goods require segmented protection.

Kite’s new recyclable packing solution features easy-tear perforations to help users slot and configure a different customized size, enabling to meet all different dimensions of individual requirements.

The new dividers can be used for different applications, as it allows to segment box contents with an array of light cushioning intervals.

Designed to meet all specifications across a wide range of industries, the dividers are suitable to be used for the protection of bottles, ceramics, cosmetics or electrical goods.

The UK-based firm said that the new divider is 100% recyclable and eco-friendly product that will help to achieve its 2019 goal of reducing plastic footprint.

The The packaging material supplier is aiming to decrease plastic waste by 120 tons to help reduce the harmful impact on the environment.

Recently, the company has expanded its packaging solutions with the addition of new heat sealers, furniture bags and attached lid containers.

Kite Packaging is an online supplier of packaging materials, corrugated cardboard boxes, bubble wrap, polythene and cardboard packaging.

Part of the company’s online portfolio, the new basic table top heat sealers are suitable solutions for various businesses for sealing plastics and polythene.

The firm has designed new footstool and two-seater covers for the protection of a wider range of polythene furniture bags.

It has also introduced a new attached lid container, which is said to be a heavy duty plastic container that can be used in a wide range of industry applications.

In November 2018, Kite Packaging has added new magnum sized air shock protection to its online offering.

The company’s new larger air shock bottle packaging claims to provide the better care and protection for goods throughout the transit period. The segmented, inflated air pouches from kite serves good for the packaging.