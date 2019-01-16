Kite Packaging has expanded its packaging solutions with the addition of new heat sealers, furniture bags and attached lid containers.

Kite Packaging is an online supplier of packaging materials, corrugated cardboard boxes, bubble wrap, polythene and cardboard packaging.

Part of the company’s online portfolio, the new basic table top heat sealers are suitable solutions for various businesses for sealing plastics and polythene.

The new sealing agents will enable organizations to keep items dust-free in storage, transit or instore conditions.

Kite has designed the cost-effective heat sealing technology for low volume sealing of polythene packaging, making it ideal for small businesses.

The firm has also launched new footstool and two seater covers for the protection of a wider range of polythene furniture bags.

Kite’s new covers enable to deliver the product to the customer with the same condition they left the warehouse, providing better protection at transit stages.

The firm has also introduced new attached lid container, which is said to be a heavy duty plastic container that can be used in a range of industries.

The reusable solutions enable safe and efficient handling of goods in the warehouse, as well as helps in optimization of space with stackable features.

Last November, Kite Packaging introduced new magnum sized air shock protection to its online offering.

Kite Packaging said for businesses that send out celebratory bottles of champagne or any other spirit bottles in larger sizes, it would be difficult to find the right quality packaging that is suitable for the job in hand.

The company’s new larger air shock bottle packaging claims to offer better care and protection for goods across the transit period.

During the same month, the company firm also launched three new load retention products to help companies in building the bridge to successful transit packing.

Kite Packaging said the pick, pack and dispatch operations in day-to-day business plays a crucial role in delivering customer satisfaction and has direct impact on brand reputation.

Semi-automatic cordless friction weld tool, one of the company’s latest additions, helps strapping larger, heavier products where extra tension and speed is required.