22 Aug 2018
News

Kite Packaging launches new tensioning polyester strapping kit

By Compelo Staff Writer
UK-based packaging supplier Kite Packaging has launched new tensioning polyester strapping kit, an ideal strapping agent for heavy duty use.

polyester-kits-5l-300x300
Image: Kite Packaging’s polyester strapping kit. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

When it comes to securing palletised goods in transit and storage, administering the right protective agents is paramount.

Polyester strapping – a popular form of securing products for handling and transportation across the fulfilment, logistics, distribution and building and construction industries offers a viable alternative to steel strapping with its highly durable qualities.

Kite’s new kit includes a polyester strapping reel, mobile strapping trolley and an economy GT cordless friction weld tool which is an exclusive product to this kit.

This innovative tool enables businesses and consumers to increase or lessen the tension and friction of the strap, meaning the strapping application is a whole lot easier.

It is designed for use with both polyester and polypropylene strapping and can perform vertical and horizontal strapping.

Source: Company Press Release

