Kite Packaging has re-launched our custom tape offering, focusing on improved user experience through new technology as a part of the order process.

We’ve also significantly expanded the range of packaging tapes that you our customers have available to brand.

Businesses throughout the UK are looking more to customised packaging that carry their brand and now customers can benefit from our custom printed tape tool – a simple, cost-effective way of personalising packaging.

A key benefit of purchasing custom printed tape is the positive effect it has on brand reputation, as well as providing a further layer of security to make sure goods travel from A to B in the same condition they left the warehouse in.

Our new custom printed tape functionality offers a more user friendly and dynamic order process with three easy steps to create your desired customised tape and a simple reorder option for repeat order customers.

You can choose from a range of tapes, including Acrylic (PP), Hot melt (PP) and Vinyl (PVC), or for a more environmentally-friendly branded solution, you can select gummed paper or Kraft paper tape. There are also three backdrop colours and widths available to choose from, letting you find the right printed tape for your business.

Brand building is an integral part of day to day business and packaging is often seen as an extension of the product that it contains, making it a very important element to take advantage of.

With its low-cost brand awareness benefits and enhanced usability, our new custom printed tape creates a great customer experience and maintains our focus on the best range at the best price.

