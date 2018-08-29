Kite Packaging introduces two new carton sealing machines

UK-based packaging supplier Kite Packaging has expanded its automation range with the introduction two new carton sealing machines.

The new carton sealing machines are said to provide a wider selection of machine based packing products, enabling businesses and consumers to better meet their packing needs and enhance efficiency levels.

The machines are provided with single phase power feature, which is not available in the firm’s other machines.

Kite noted that the demand for automated packaging agents is constantly increasing, as organizations are looking to automate and streamline their packing area.

With the new feature, the carton sealers can be used in warehouses that have a single phase power supply instead of three phase one.

Some establishments will have a single phase power unit, although three-phase electric power is a common method of alternating current electric power, the company said.

In March this year, Kite Packaging launched new range of cardboard recycling shredders, which serve as an alternative to void fill products.

The new shredding machines will help businesses to turn their waste cardboard into useful packaging material for protection and void fill purposes.

Designed to be used in any warehouse, packing and despatch department, the new shredding machines are available in six models, including five freestanding and one desktop portable unit.

Established in 2001, Kite supplies packaging materials ranging from corrugated cardboard boxes and packing tape to large rolls of bubble wrap and hand pallet wrap.

The company’s product portfolio includes void filling and cushioning products, cardboard rolls and sheets, polythene and paper bags, polythene rolls and tubing, postal packaging, paper sheets and rolls, as well as foam protection products.

Kite produces different types of polythene and paper bags such as mailing bags, paper mailing sacks, clear polythene bags, grip seal bags, paper carrier bags, brown paper bags, strung paper counter bags, refuse and rubble sacks an carrier bags.