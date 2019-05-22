Kite Packaging has introduced new temperature controlled packaging range with 100% recyclable and eco-friendly products.

The chilled packaging range, which includes five different products, are designed to offer high quality, thermal protection for a wide variety of temperature sensitive goods.

The new environment-friendly insulated boxes are ideal for transporting produce for the food and drink industry, pharmaceuticals, among others.

Produced from materials with insulating properties that outperform polystyrene, the boxes’ outer layer is made of 100% recyclable, environmentally-friendly Kraft paper whereas the internal layer made using 100% biodegradable starch-based loose fill.

Kite said that the materials will not only preserve the in-the-box temperature but also provides cushioning protection.

Other product of the new range is the insulated box liners which comprise a metallised polyester outer layer to reflect heat away, a bubble wrap middle layer to provide cushioning insulation and an inner HDPE foam layer to offer high resistance against moisture and chemicals.

Kite said in a statement: “For businesses who are distributing large pallet size quantities of stock requiring a temperature sensitive environment through transit, our team recommend our new thermal pallet covers.”

The new thermal pallet covers features the same properties as the insulated box liners. If teamed with the insulating box liners, they will help businesses to transfer their products in the optimum environment.

The pallet covers, which feature foldable, stackable and lightweight structure, will help in reducing warehouse costs, transportation costs and operational internal carriages and ensure strong resistance to low temperatures against damage during transit.

Kite’s other chilled packaging solutions include coolants, which are ideal for overnight shipments, and temperature controlled pouches.

The coolants which include ice sheets and gel packs are designed to help maintain required temperatures for products such as food, fish and pharmaceuticals, on the road.

The temperature controlled pouches developed by Kite Packaging are intended to offer effective insulating protection for smaller items, and for a short time.