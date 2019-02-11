Japan-based Kirin Holdings has announced a plastic policy for its Kirin Group division, as part of its efforts to reduce plastic waste.

The new plastic policy will enable Kirin Group to deal with fundamental challenges related to plastic and take suitable measures regarding plastic containers, packaging, and other materials provided by group companies to optimize sustainable use of plastic and resource circulation.

According to Kirin, plastic is used to produce different products, containers and packaging, and its types and applications are wide-ranging, while collection and recycling rates vary by the type of plastic used.

The firm also noted that various international reports revealed that plastic waste discarded in the environment flows into the ocean, causing ocean pollution and affecting the ecosystem.

Kirin Group mostly uses PET in the production of plastic containers, packaging and other materials. It uses PET for beverage bottles, as well as recycled resins for some its products.

The company intends to promote recycling of PET bottles, and is planning to increase the recycled plastic ratio to 50% by 2027.

Kirin will proactively work with national and local governments, and industry organizations to develop better collection and reuse system for high-quality used PET bottles.

Kirin Group is also planning to take various steps to replace single-use plastic with sustainable materials in its group companies.

The group also intends to improve sustainability of raw materials for PET bottle, including the launch of PET bottle materials derived from non-edible plants to decrease dependence on petroleum resources.

It will also reduce the weight of PET bottles, enabling to increase the use of lighter bottles and reduce environmental impact.

Kirin Group will proactively involve in educational programs to promote plastic recycling and coastal cleanup activities.

Kirin Beverage Company also promotes the soft drink business plastic resource reclamation declaration 2018, which was announced by the Japan Soft Drink Association.

The initiative will help take proactive measures to achieve the 100% effective utilization of PET bottles by 2030 plan put forth by the industry.