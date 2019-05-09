German filling and packaging equipment manufacturer KHS has announced it is offering Innoket Neo labeling series for cans to manufacturers of small batches and producers.

“The machine opens up new avenues in product marketing and flexibility in production. Warehouse capacities are reduced and energy is saved,” KHS said in a statement.

The space-saving machine, which features 14 can plates driven by servomotors, is capable of labeling up to 35,000 full or empty cans in all standard sizes per hour.

Capable of being positioned upstream or downstream of the filler, the machine allows quick format changeovers and eliminates requirement of additional tools.

The firm said that the labeler offers high level of energy efficiency while the power consumption is of five kilowatts per hour.

KHS labeling product manager Cornelius Adolf said: “We’ve expanded our existing portfolio to include can labeling to give the customer more design options and enable these designs to be implemented faster with smaller warehouse capacities.”

The Innoket Neo machines can be used to apply self-adhesive film or paper labels on the container. It is capable of wrapping the container either partly or fully wrapped with a label, the company noted.

Additionally, the technology allows beverage producers to respond much more rapidly and flexibly to the growing variety of products and labels.

The Innoket Neo labeling series also allows changes to the design or logo within a few hours and the cans dressed with suitable motifs.

Adolf added: “Customers can even print their own labels. This considerably shortens the time to market. An attractive product is a clear distinguishing criterion at the point of sale.”

Currently, independent brewery BrewDog is using the new labeling technology in combination with the KHS can filler to meet its customers’ demands.

KHS, a wholly owned subsidiary of the SDAX-listed Salzgitter, is engaged in manufacturing filling and packaging systems for the beverage, food and non-food industries.

Based in Dortmund, Germany, KHS operates factories in Bad Kreuznach, Kleve and Worms.