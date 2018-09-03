KHS unveils horizontal form/fill/seal pouching machine for dry products

KHS Group, a provider of filling and packaging systems, has unveiled a horizontal form/fill/seal pouching machine, designed specifically for the packaging of dry products in single-serve formats.

The Innopouch IM Focus pouching machine holds capacity to deliver an output of up to 100 pouches per minute, enabling to efficiently meet the needs of the clients.

KHS Innopouch IM Focus system can be used for the packaging of dry products such as beverage mixes, food products and powder for pharmaceutical and agricultural use

By using Innopouch IM Focus, operators can manufacture three- and four-sided and bottom side seam pouches.

Various pack formats ranging from 50mm in width and 50mm in height to widths and heights of up to 195mm and 240mm.

Based on the content, the Innopouch IM Focus can form and fill up to 100 pouches per minute.

KHS USA senior product manager Tom Brooker said: “All the advantages of the well-known KHS Bartelt machines have gone into the development of this especially compact system.

“With the Innopouch IM Focus we offer an effective, high-quality system for all single-serve variants to all companies, whether large or small, brand owner or co-packer,”

In 2003, KHS acquired American company Bartelt, which has been providing pouch packaging machines since 1949. It sold more than 4,000 machines and1,000 cartoners across the globe.

In July this year, KHS has introduced advanced Innopas SX tunnel pasteurizer for beverage industry.

The company has optimized spare part management for the Innopas SX flexible machine, which provides necessary pasteurization for filled and sealed beverage containers.

The modular designed machine has been designed to offer enhanced pasteurization for complex range of products with shorter market shelf lives.

Designed to provide better microbiological safety, the modular KHS Innopas SX tunnel pasteurizer can be used for cans and glass, as well as PET bottles.

KHS Group produces filling and packaging systems for the beverage, food and non-food industries.

The group has multiple subsidiaries, which produce advanced innovative PET packaging and coating systems, as well as resource-saving packaging systems.

With around 5,070 employees, KHS reported turnover of around €1.13bn in 2017.