KHS GmbH has appointed Dr. Johannes-Thomas Grobe as the new head of sales and service. This has now been confirmed by the company’s supervisory board.

The 53-year-old shall be moving from Dürr Systems AG, a machine and systems manufacturer for the automobile industry, to the Dortmund systems supplier. Dr. Grobe joins chairman Kai Acker and Martin Resch on the KHS Executive Management Board.

The restructuring of the KHS Executive Management Board is now complete. “We’re very pleased to have gained a proven expert and leader for our company in Dr. Grobe. He brings with him a wealth of industrial experience gleaned during his professional career,” says Acker, chairman of KHS’ Executive Management Board. Dr. Grobe has extensive knowledge as an executive manager of product and technological developments, innovative projects and production and manufacturing processes.

The computer scientist, who obtained his PhD from RWTH Aachen University in 1998, initially held various posts at Bosch Rexroth AG, among them the vice-presidency of Sales for Industrial Management, Key Account Management and Application Development for Industrial Applications. Dr. Grobe was then managing director of Bosch Rexroth in India.

On September 1, 2015, he joined Dürr Systems AG as senior vice-president of Sales and Marketing for Paint and Final Assembly Systems. On April 1, 2019, Dr. Grobe will take up his new position as head of Sales and Service at KHS. “We’re well set up for the future and shall together generate key impetus for the growth of the KHS Group,” states Acker.

KHS is one of the leading manufacturers of filling and packaging systems for the beverage, food and non-food industries. The KHS Group includes the following companies: KHS GmbH, KHS Corpoplast GmbH, NMP Systems GmbH and numerous subsidiaries outside Germany.

KHS GmbH manufactures modern filling and packaging systems for the high-capacity range at its headquarters in Dortmund, Germany, and at its factories in Bad Kreuznach, Kleve and Worms. The KHS Group’s PET expertise is pooled at KHS Corpoplast GmbH in Hamburg, Germany, where innovative PET packaging and coating systems are developed and produced.

NMP Systems GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KHS GmbH based in Kleve in Germany, designs and markets new, resource-saving packaging systems.

Source: Company Press Release