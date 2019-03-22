In response to calls for reduced plastics in packaging, Keystone Folding Box has cut 50% of plastic from over-the-counter (OTC) packaging.

Keystone Folding Box said that its Ecoslide-OTC has been designed to eliminate up to 50% of plastics used in conventional blister packs.

The company has referred the announcements Walmart, the EU, and global consumer product companies have made on achieving 100% recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable packaging by 2025.

Walmart is working with suppliers to eliminate non-recyclable packaging materials in general merchandise packaging and to reduce the plastic usage in its private brand packaging by 2020.

The company has designed the Ecoslide-OTC with a push-button safety mechanism that provides child-resistance and eliminates the need for two-step “peel/push-through foil,” which many consumers find frustrating to open.

Keystone Folding Box said that the new Ecoslide-OTC is made from 100% recyclable and compostable paperboard, and can be easily separated from its smaller internal blister for recycling. The enclosed blister contains only a small amount of disposable plastic unlike peel/push blisters or plastic bottles.

The company claims that its new product has been identified as conveniently sized and easy to open in the consumer research and its benefits further enhanced by a large area to print information.

In developing Ecoslide-OTC, the company worked closely with OEM automation providers and contract packagers who are reporting growing requests from major retail chains for new and innovative approaches to packaging.

Keystone Folding Box Co. marketing & business development director Ward Smith said: “With both new legislation and major retailers targeting the reduction of plastic, our new Ecoslide-OTC meets the goal for medications packaged with the least amount of plastic. Our cost-effective solution meets all requirements for child-resistance and senior-friendliness while being significantly more sustainable.”

In September 2018, the company has updated Ecoslide-RX prescription blister package for limited opioid prescriptions, where the modified and customizable version intends to help address opioid epidemic.

The company said that the upgraded Ecoslide-RX prescription blister package has been developed to restrict dosages, as well as prevent overdoses and support safe dispensing.