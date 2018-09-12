Paperboard packaging solutions provider Keystone Folding Box has updated Ecoslide-RX prescription blister package for limited opioid prescriptions.

The modified and customizable version of Ecoslide-RX prescription blister package intends to help address opioid epidemic.

The upgraded Ecoslide-RX prescription blister package has been developed to restrict dosages, as well as prevent overdoses and support safe dispensing.

Ecoslide-RX’s design enables doctors to prescribe smaller quantities of opioid medication through limited days of dosing presented in blister packs.

The lower dose count Ecoslide-RX has been launched, as per the measures of the FDA and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) to implement product packaging changes that divert opioid abuse.

Keystone’s new packaging also offers numerical identification of each dose, enabling to avoid the possibility of pill-count errors.

Various benefits offered by Keystone’s original Ecoslide-RX package are also integrated in the new package.

The pack is provided with a re-closable locking feature, allowing to offer safe and streamlined experience for the customers.

Ecoslide-RX, which is child resistant and senior-friendly, can be adjusted to accommodate patients with dexterity issues.

The wide format of blister pack can be used for pictographs and larger texts on all sides for easier patient instruction and accessibility.

Ecoslide-RX is made by using recyclable paperboard, helping to separate packaging easily from its internal blister for easy recycling.

Keystone marketing and business development director Ward Smith said: “Ecoslide-RX can revolutionize the manner in which controlled substances are dispensed.

“It represents a forward-thinking solution that supports the pharmaceutical industry’s goal of combatting our opioid epidemic.”

Keystone is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of paperboard packaging solutions. The company also serves as a design center and source for non-paperboard packaging components.

Keystone’s product portfolio ranges from compliance packaging and customized folding cartons to child-resistant packaging solutions.

The firm produces clinical trial materials packaging, prescription pharmaceutical packaging, OTC and retail packaging, pre-filled syringe and auto-injector packaging and medical device packaging.

Its packages provide the child-resistant features for clinical trial materials, which meet the regulatory requirements set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.