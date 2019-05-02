Key Impact Sales & Systems (KeyImpact) expands resources in Arizona, New Mexico, El Paso, Texas, southern Nevada, Colorado, and Utah with the acquisition of Aspen Marketing. Aspen Marketing specializes in foodservice disposables, packaging, paper, and janitorial products.

Founded by owner Mike Merrimac in 1991, Aspen is headquartered just outside of Phoenix, Arizona. Mike personally brings 34 years of industry experience while his sales teams have over 75 years of combined industry experience. Functioning as a division of KeyImpact, Mike will continue to lead Aspen Marketing’s day-to-day business.

Mike Merrimac said, “We are very excited to partner with KeyImpact and to have the opportunity to move our company forward with the many resources and technologies that KeyImpact brings to the marketplace. We are also very pleased to have the opportunity to keep our current people in place and continue to provide distinct sales support and customer service to our manufacturers and customers.”

“We are excited about the addition of Aspen Marketing,” states Dan Cassidy, CEO of KeyImpact. “We will continue to provide best-in-class sales and marketing services to Aspen’s customers under the leadership of Mike Merrimac. The addition of Aspen’s expertise will benefit our customers and provide increased field sales support.”

Source: Company Press Release