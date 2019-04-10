Kelso, an Edgars’ brand, has selected RPC's EVOH multilayer tubes which are designed to provide effective product protection.

A fresh blast of colour always packs a punch and provides a youthful and energetic feel. Kelso’s range of exfoliating body washes – with fragrances called Fresh, Relax, Boost and Balance – make consumers want to pick up the tube and smell the contents.

Kelso, an Edgars’ brand, picked RPC Astrapak Consupaq’s EVOH multilayer tubes because of their quality and compatibility, in particular the use of EVOH (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol) to provide effective product protection.

In addition, the tinted tubes allow the consumer to see the product inside and the vibrant shades of the exfoliating body wash exudes rejuvenation and makes a bold statement on-shelf.

The tube is designed speciﬁcally with the consumer in mind, combining ease-of-use with a non-tamper evident ﬂip-top lid, which allows potential buyers to open the lid and smell the contents before purchasing.

Changing the light-coloured tint of the tube to be more intense has also given the Kelso tubes a greater colour vibrancy to maximise on-shelf presence and differentiate the product from other brands.

RPC Astrapak recommends the premium EVOH multilayer tubes for all body washes, with their effective barrier properties particularly beneﬁcial for retaining the quality and fragrance of scented contents. EVOH resins offer outstanding gas barrier properties, superior to a conventional polymer, and prevent oxygen from penetrating the tube and tarnishing the contents.

