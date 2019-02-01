Scottish environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has launched a trial initiative in Glasgow to restrict single-use cups.

Claimed to be the- Scotland’s first cup recycling and behaviour change campaign initiative, the Cup Movement will help avoid single-use cups to enter landfill or ending up as litter.

The initiative has been undertaken to educate public regarding the environmental impact of single-use items.

The initiative will enable to transform recycling infrastructure and make people to adopt more sustainable behaviors in the region, as around 95 million single-use cups estimated to be used in the Greater Glasgow area per year.

Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and major UK brands such as Costa Coffee, Greggs, McDonalds UK, Pret A Manger and Starbucks UK are supporting Keep Scotland Beautiful’s initiative.

As part of the Cup Movement, hot and cold drinks cups will be collected and recycled. The initiative will bring together sectors and organizations of all types and sizes across the city to minimize and prevent single-use cups.

The Cup Movement will work with partners across the year to expand the initiative and make thousands of regular cup users in Glasgow to take wise decisions on everyday choices.

The initiative will also focus on educating people to move to re-usable cups over the longer term.

Based on the success in Glasgow, the environmental charity is also planning to launch the initiative across other cities.

Glasgow City Council is the first member of the cup collection service, and more organizations and businesses are expected to join the initiative. Cup recycler Simply Cup has supported Keep Scotland Beautiful to design the Cup Movement.

Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO Derek Robertson said: “The Cup Movement in Glasgow is a truly collaborative initiative that has been 18 months in the planning with some of the UK’s leading coffee chains.

“By bringing together businesses, institutions and people, we will be working hard to reach each and every cup before it becomes litter or landfill. Whether it be through recycling or switching to a reusable cup, we want people to realise they have an opportunity to be part of a positive movement for change.”