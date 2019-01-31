K-1 Packaging Group has invested in second Koenig & Bauer’s (KBA) Rapida 105 eight-color press, in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

The existing Rapida 105 41-inch eight-color press, along with the new press, will allow K-1 Packaging to meet its targets through moving jobs between the two models based on scheduling and other needs.

Similar to the current model, the Rapida 105 eight-color press is also provided with an advanced automated technology such as fully automated plate loading.

Rapida 105 eight-color press also features Koenig & Bauer’s QualiTronic ColorControl system, which is an inline color measurement and control camera system that monitors and manages color consistency through capturing a snapshot of every printed sheet.

The system generates measurement values, which can be used for rapid dynamic inline control of the ink key settings.

K-1 Packaging Group president Mike Tsai said: “Our main objective is to add value to a brand’s product by making it stand out on a store shelf and become more exciting and presentable.

“We produce unique eye-catching packaging designs and deliver premium quality all under the roof at our City of Industry headquarters. Our one-stop shop saves our customers time and minimizes communication between too many vendors.”

Rapida 105 eight-color press is also having flexibility to provide output measurement reports for K-1 and its clients.

The board package capability of the Rapida 105 press will enable K-1 to expand its production portfolio and meet customers’ requirements with a broader array of possible substrates.

The UV capabilities of the system allows printer to be used with a wider range of substrates, enabling to complete highly-critical multi-color and specialized work in one pass.

Tsai further added: “We’ve had a very positive experience with the reliability and performance of our Koenig & Bauer press models for nearly 20 years. This is an important investment for our firm and its future as well as our loyal customers and our combined continued growth.”

K-1 Packaging provides custom packaging solutions for customers in various industries such as food and beverage, beauty and cosmetic supply, media software and hardware, nutria and pharmaceutical.