JLS Automation is helping meat and poultry producers meet the stringent requirements of the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) with a new open frame design for its robotic packaging systems.

The new design will be on display at the International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta on Feb. 12-14 at the Ross Industries booth B-6619. Additional JLS robotic packaging solutions will be on display at the JLS booth B-6245 and at the Reiser booth B-6335.

The new open frame is designed so that all surfaces on the machine frame can be easily inspected, accessed, cleaned and maintained, including all uprights, cross members and guard doors. The open frame is available on both the JLS Talon robotic pick-and-place system and Osprey® robotic case packers.

According to JLS, the hygienic frame is crafted from stainless steel sheets and eliminates enclosed spaces that harbor bacteria for easy cleaning. In addition, horizontal surfaces have been minimized to prevent pooling of fluids and product, and a sloped control box for run-off ensures sanitary operation.

Source: Company Press Release