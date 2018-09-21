JKG Group has added new and high-demand product packaging capabilities at its manufacturing plant in Deerfield Beach, which serves businesses throughout Florida, the Southeast, and Latin America.

The company has added new equipment for pouch packs, including sachet and sample packets for creams, serums, tablets, capsules and powders.

JKG Group president Adam Gittlin said: “We’re dedicated to reinvesting in our business and expanding our services to meet demand.

“This investment dramatically extends our product packaging capabilities, enabling our clients to enjoy the competitive advantages of single-source packaging services under one roof.”

Versatile sachet packaging accommodates creams, serums, tablets, capsules and powders, and provides four-sided sealing, hole punch, perforation, lot and date code printing and other important functionality.

Many product formulators and manufacturers are transitioning to smarter packaging. Offering soft-sided pouch packs to replace rigid plastic packaging is increasingly popular, says Gittlin, observing that pouch packs use less packaging material, create less solid waste, require less shelf space, and cost less to ship.

JKG Group provides a full spectrum of product packaging services, from design, dielining and prototyping to printing and fine finishing—as well as warehousing, kitting, fulfillment and shipping services.

The company produces custom packaging for cosmetics and beauty products as well as for sports equipment, leather goods, jewelry, apparel, small household appliances, hair care accessories, nutritional supplements and other consumer packaged goods.

JKG Group helps businesses achieve great marketing results through highly effective product packaging, on-time kitting and fulfillment services, quality commercial printing, and well-executed direct mail programs driven by leading edge technologies in a modern 90,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility.

JKG Group services have helped clients across a wide range of industries improve their marketing effectiveness since 1984. With a passion for innovation, a powerful can-do attitude, and more than 2,000 years of combined experience, JKG Group has the knowledge and expertise to enhance the success of any business.

