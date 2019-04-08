J&J Snack Foods Handhelds has recalled its stuffed sandwich products due to potential foreign matter contamination.

The firm is recalling approximately 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwich products which could be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically semi-transparent plastic.

The recall of J&J’s stuffed sandwiches, which were produced on 19 February and 20 February 2019, has been announced by the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

J&J’s products which are subjected to recall include the 9-oz. carton packages containing two stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

The products being recalled include 9-oz. carton packages containing two ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

Additionally, the products that were shipped to retail locations nationwide bear establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA said: “FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

J&J Snack Foods is engaged in providing snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets.

Its products include Superpretzel, Bavarian Bakery and other soft pretzels, Icee and Slush Puppie frozen beverages, Luigi’s, Minute Maid frozen juice bars and ices, Whole Fruit sorbet and frozen fruit bars, Mary B’S biscuits and dumplings, Daddy Ray’s Fig and fruit bars, Tio Pepe’s, California Churros and Oreo Churros.

Other products include Patio Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, The Funnel Cake Factory funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within Country Home Bakers and Hill & Valley.