Jindal Films, a provider of specialty films for the flexible packaging and labeling markets, will unveil new breakthrough OPP film technology, ULTRA SEAL, at Fachpack 2018.

Its unique heat seal performance capabilities are designed to replace blown polyethylene (PE) or cast polypropylene (PP) films used in flexible packaging laminates.

Bicor 40 & 50 MB344US films are the first products to benefit from Jindal Films’ new ULTRA SEAL technology which consists of a new high clarity, oriented polypropylene (OPP) film range featuring high seal strength, low seal initiation temperature and exceptional hot tack performance.

The technology provides robust seal performance in numerous packaging formats, especially pouch and stand-up pouch applications.

This new range of films will meet the increasing need across Europe to provide “design for recycling” solutions which are preferably based on mono-materials. On-going work among several consortia, such as CEFLEX and Ellen Macarthur Foundation (EMF), is moving in the direction of proposing guidelines for companies to “design for recycling”.

These guidelines would recommend that polyolefin-based laminates should not be combined with paper, PET, nylon or an aluminum foil layer to enable efficient sorting and mechanical recycling. PP-based solutions are one of the preferred recommendations in which ULTRA SEAL can play a significant role in shifting PE film-based laminates to PP-rich laminates.

Jindal Films ULTRASEAL technology will be demonstrated on Wolf Verpackungsmashinen’s vertical stand-up pouch (doypack) packaging machine throughout the duration of the FachPack tradeshow [Hall 1 Stand 433] with an all OPP-based laminate (Bicor 20MB400 laminated to Bicor™ 50MB344US).

Jindal Films is already working on expanding the ULTRA SEAL technology to include white and barrier versions which would provide more options to the packaging industry to reduce the complexity of 2-ply and 3-ply laminates, while moving multi-material structures towards mono-material “PP-rich” structures.

Jindal Films is an industry leader in the development and manufacture of specialty packaging and labeling film solutions, including multilayer white opaque films, metalized films and coated films, for flexible packaging and labeling applications.

Jindal Films has affiliated production plants in Europe (Virton, Belgium; Kerkrade, The Netherlands; and Brindisi, Italy), and in the United States (LaGrange, Georgia; and Shawnee, Oklahoma). The company and its affiliates have sales offices to support customer needs in countries around the world, including North America, Europe and Asia.

Source: Company Press Release