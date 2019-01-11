Canada-based labels and printed tape producer Jet Label & Packaging has installed a single-pass RFID inserting system to reduce human error in material handling and inventory.

Jet Label’s new RFID inserting system involves an existing flexographic press form Mark Andy and an RFID application unit from Tamarack.

Engineers from Mark Andy modernized an existing press at Jet Label’s manufacturing facility to allow scope for the Tamarack components.

The new advanced single-pass RFID insertion ensures the label stock is briefly opened for RFID inlay, and relaminated through finishing operations. The system then verifies RFID function with a reader system after die-cutting.

Following the increased popularity for RFID labels in Canada and the US, Jet Label has selected the Tamarack system for its unique ‘profiling’ motion that smoothes inlay feeding, allowing for insertion at increased speeds, to streamline processing issues and reduce costs.

Jet Label claims that, with its comprehensive line configuration, it eliminates the need for multiple production steps.

Jet Label & Packaging president & CEO Darrell Friesen said: “The new RFID inserting system will immediately impact our customers, chiefly through faster turnaround times. By combining various features and capabilities, the RFID equipment will streamline this labeling and printing niche in a precise and expedient fashion.”

In October 2018, the company had installed an HP Indigo 8000 Digital Press to double its digital capacity and allow longer digital printing runs.

Jet Label said it has been printing at maximum capacity of 24 hours a day, five days per week – on its two HP Indigo WS6600 digital presses.

The new HP Indigo 8000 is a part of company’s digital strategy. At the Edmonton facility, Jet Label will be dedicating a special “digital wing” to lodge its four HP Indigo engines, as well as two inkjet solutions for very short runs.