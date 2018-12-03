Plastic packaging manufacturer JBB Packaging has unveiled plans to open a new plastic film manufacturing facility in Halifax County, North Carolina, US.

JBB Packaging intends to invest $11.9m to turn the former Flambeau building in Weldon into a new plastic film manufacturing facility, which is expected to create around 50 new jobs in the region.

The company will overhaul the Flambeau building in Becker Industrial Park and install advanced equipment to produce quality packaging products.

JBB Packaging is engaged in the recycling of plastics and production of flexible packaging/garment bags.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said: “JBB Packaging has found the perfect location in Halifax County, and they’ll find a workforce and community here to help them succeed.”

JBB Packaging has secured a performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina (NC) Fund to conduct its operations in Halifax County.

The One NC Fund offers financial support to local governments to help increase economic investment and create jobs.

The firms need to meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment.

Other crucial partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, NC Railroad, Halifax County, Halifax Horizons, and the Halifax County Economic Development Commission, in addition to the North Carolina Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Halifax County Board of Commissioners chairman Vernon Bryant and commerce secretary Anthony Copeland said: “JBB Packaging chose this location at the Becker Industrial Park because it was formerly used for plastics manufacturing, it has the space they need now and for future growth, and it’s half a mile from Interstate 95.

“It’s this combination of infrastructure and industry expertise that makes Halifax County a winning choice for manufacturers.”

